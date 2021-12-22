EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

