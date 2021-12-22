Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.17 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $99,478.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

