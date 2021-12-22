UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $189.84 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 737 shares of company stock valued at $150,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

