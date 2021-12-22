MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG opened at C$21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.13. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.3922051 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

