Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $260,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

