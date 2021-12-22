131,964 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,707,000. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

