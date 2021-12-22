Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

