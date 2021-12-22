Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,572 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $302,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

LNT opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

