Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.