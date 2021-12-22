Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,619 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

