Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of ARWR opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

