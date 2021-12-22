Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $125,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.