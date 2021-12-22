Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $479.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.52.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

