Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.