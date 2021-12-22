Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $649.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

