Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $143,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock worth $143,314,854. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.