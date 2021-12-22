Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,500,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 182.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

