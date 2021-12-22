Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 91,093 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.25% of Hubbell worth $319,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $206.09 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

