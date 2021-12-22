Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Up 5.9%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

About Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.