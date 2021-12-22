Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.82. 1,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

