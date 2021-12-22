Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.10. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 195,255 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $192.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $275,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirkland’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Kirkland’s by 51.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 403,837 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.