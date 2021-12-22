Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,855,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,815,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,853,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

