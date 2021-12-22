Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Down 4.6%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Citigroup raised Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

