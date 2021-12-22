Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 26,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 117,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Karora Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

