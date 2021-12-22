Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Rate3 has a total market cap of $166,988.06 and approximately $48,073.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

