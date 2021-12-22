Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $921.69 million and $83.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

