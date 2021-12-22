Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.40. Jabil posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

