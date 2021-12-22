Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

