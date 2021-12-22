Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

