Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $540,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $942.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

