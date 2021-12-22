Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

