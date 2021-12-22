SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

