Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:AIO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

