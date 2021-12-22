Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.23 and its 200-day moving average is $278.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

