Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

