Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.