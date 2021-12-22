Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

