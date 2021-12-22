Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $549,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PennantPark Investment worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $449.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

