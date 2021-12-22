Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

