Sturgeon Ventures LLP Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

