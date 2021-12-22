Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

