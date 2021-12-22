Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.