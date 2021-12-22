Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 617.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

