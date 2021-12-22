PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.64 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%.
Shares of PFX opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
