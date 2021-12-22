PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.64 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Shares of PFX opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

