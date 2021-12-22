PirateCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,102.34 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. PirateCash has a total market cap of $509,102.34 and approximately $992.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

