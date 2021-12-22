U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

