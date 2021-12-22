Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average is $239.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.