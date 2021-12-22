CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Up 3.6%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,412% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

