Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 826 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.