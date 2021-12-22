Crowns Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

